How to avoid online scams, identity theft

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As the weather warms up, you may be inclined to start spring cleaning, but it would be wise to do more than just dusting and vacuuming.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) suggests doing some spring cyber cleaning as well. The BBB says people should do a spring cyber cleaning of online accounts at least once a year - which includes changing passwords, removing saved credit card information and using a two-factor authentication code when possible.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, e-commerce sales rose to over $791 billion in 2020 - a 32.4 percent increase from 2019.

The BBB's Lisa Schiller said an increase in e-commerce means people need to be mindful of online scams that could potentially lead to credit card fraud or identity theft.

"We have seen definitely a surge in a slew of different complaints involve identity theft and other frauds and scams along the way," Schiller said. "Since COVID, we know that more people are working from home in the last year. The focus on cybersecurity and protecting sensitive information has become more critical than ever."

