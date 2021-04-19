Authorities identify Kenosha shooting victims

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - We now know the names of those killed by a shooter at a Kenosha County bar on Sunday.

Police say Rakayo Alandis Vinson, 24, opened fire killing three people and injuring three others.

Those killed include Cedric Gaston, 24, Atkeem Stevenson, 26 and Kevin Donaldson, 22. They are all from Kenosha.

The injured people were not named but police say all three were men aged 22, 23 and 26. The 22 and 23-year-olds were from Wonder Lake, Illinois while the 26-year-old was from Kenosha.

Vinson is being held in the Kenosha County Jail.