Attorney: Accusations against Texans QB based on lies

HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has accused the 22 women who have filed lawsuits alleging they were sexually assaulted or harassed by the NFL player during massages of lying, claiming their assertions are based on “an avalanche of false accusations.” The statement by Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, comes after the NFL player’s legal team on Monday filed in court its initial response to the lawsuits, alleging that eight of the women bragged about giving him massages and five “wanted to get money out of Mr. Watson.” Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 women, called the claims in the initial response “weak and vague allegations” that are “demonstrably false.”