Asian shares rise amid cautious outlook for global economy

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have advanced amid cautious optimism about a global rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea and Australia ended slightly higher Monday. Chinese shares recouped earlier losses, also finishing higher. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with President Joe Biden over the weekend and asked Pfizer for a more steady supply of the vaccine. Japan has lagged other wealthy countries, with barely 1% of its population inoculated. Some urban areas in Japan, including Tokyo, are expanding measures meant to curb infections. Wall Street ended last week with new highs, and investors are keeping an eye out for the latest earnings reports.