Amy Coney Barrett has book deal with conservative imprint

NEW YORK (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has a book deal with a Penguin Random House imprint, The Associated Press has learned. Adrian Zackheim, who runs the conservative Sentinel imprint, confirmed Monday that he has an agreement with Barrett, who last fall was approved by the Republican-led Senate to joint the court just weeks after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Zackheim declined to provide any additional details beyond saying that the book would not be out this year. Politico reported earlier Monday that Barrett had a deal, but did not identify the publisher.