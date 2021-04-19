$400K approved for broadband expansion in Eau Claire County

TOWN OF DRAMMEN (WQOW) - Eau Claire County is getting $400,000 from the state to expand rural broadband; specifically, in the town of Drammen.

Monday morning, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski announced the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands approved the funds to go toward 58 miles of the fiber-to-the-home broadband network.

That radius will span the 30 miles that makeup Drammen, providing reliable internet to 278 underserved locations.

Godlewski said expanding connectivity to rural areas in Wisconsin is critical, especially during this pandemic.

"Whether we're looking at kids and learning, to seniors who weren't even able to connect to the outside world to talk to their family, even when we talk about small businesses that were not able to get broadband and get their products online," Godlewski said. "I think this is going to be an economic game-changer."

For this broadband expansion, the town of Drammen will be partnering with 24-7 Telecom Inc., Downsville, Wisconsin, and Tri-County Communications Cooperative.

Both 24-7 Telecom and Tri-County Communications predict the network will be accessible by late 2022 or early 2023.