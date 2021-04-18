You Ask, We Answer: Who is Owen Park named for?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A viewer asked WQOW who Owen Park, located between First Avenue and the Chippewa River, was named for.



The answer is John S. Owen, who first moved to Eau Claire in 1873. Owen went on to be one of the most powerful lumber barons in the area, according to the Landmark Commission's description of his home. He passed away in 1931.



In a 1911 letter published by the Eau Claire Leader, Owen wrote that he purchased a few acres by the Chippewa River with the intention of building a park, in order to have his name connected with something in the city he'd spent decades living in.



On New Years' Eve 1913, another Eau Claire Leader article said the deed for the land was given from Owen to the City of Eau Claire, on a few conditions. First, the land would not be used for athletic purposes. Second, the city should improve the land with new landscaping every so often. Also, the land should be used solely for park purposes, and lastly, it should be known as and named Owen Park.

