Volunteers celebrated during National Volunteer Week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - President Joe Biden recently proclaimed April 18 through 24 National Volunteer Week, and there are a lot of opportunities to volunteer your time here in the Chippewa Valley.

United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley has published its 2021 volunteer guide book, which is meant to help drive volunteerism locally. The book has the names of organizations that need volunteers, descriptions of what those volunteers might do, and the contact information on how to get involved.



Executive Director of United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, Andy Neborak, said this week as a chance to say thank you for the time people give to help others.

"Every organization can take volunteer week to take that opportunity to express gratitude to those volunteer that really make their organizations strong," he said.



If you are interested in finding an opportunity to volunteer, click or tap here to view the 2021 United Way Guide Book.