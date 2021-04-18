Temperatures tumble behind evening showers

It was a well-deserved weekend of partial sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s, but raw and dreary weather returns for Monday.

Showers are moving across western Wisconsin this evening, continuing to push east. The Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls area can expect steady showers and rain to begin between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday, with rain arriving in Clark and Jackson County before 11 p.m. Showers should last for a couple hours at any given location and should be out of the area by midnight for most.

These showers are thanks to a cold front sliding through the area, and we'll see a big dip in temperatures by Monday morning. Temperatures in locations behind the front in Minnesota are already down into the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures in the Chippewa Valley will fall into the low 30s overnight behind the front.

While the vast majority of the precipitation is expected Sunday evening and early Sunday night, there could be a few very light showers that linger into Monday.

Temperatures on Monday will only reach the low to mid 40s, which is a good 15 degrees below average. With a northwesterly breeze between 10 and 20 mph and limited sunshine, it will be a raw and dreary day compared to this weekend's weather.

Chilly temperatures last through midweek, with highs in the mid 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. Warmer air settles back in for Thursday, which will likely be the warmest day of the upcoming week, with the most sunshine. The end of the week and next weekend will be a little cooler, but won't be as cold as the first half of the week.