Steel not swaying from season goals with new coach in charge

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Last week, now former head coach Carter Foguth told News 18 that playoff hopes are still alive for the Chippewa Steel, but new head coach Mike Janda took the reigns on Friday and says that goal hasn't changed.

The Steel are currently nine points back of the final postseason spot with about a month left of play, and a crucial trip to Alaska coming up this week. Janda doesn't even know all of his player's names yet, but that isn't stopping the playoff push.

"I'm still learning them," Janda said. "I've been watching them play for the last couple of months so I have a good idea of who they are, but obviously it's different when you're in person, so it'll take a little bit of a learning curve. Our goal is still to make the playoffs. We got to push, we play Kenai three times next weekend and those are huge games for us, so our goal is to make the playoffs and see where we go from there."

The Steel can close the gap on the fourth-place Kenai River Brown Bears with a three-game series in Alaska starting Friday.