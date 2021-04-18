Special Weather Statement issued April 18 at 4:21AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Temperatures will rise into the 60s and humidity values will drop

into the 20 to 25 percent range today. West winds will increase

to around 15 mph and result in near critical fire weather

conditions from late morning to mid afternoon. Fires will spread

easily in these conditions. It is best to refrain from burning

today.

A cold front will pass through late afternoon and result in

dropping temperatures and increasing humidity. Some showers are

also possible through the evening.