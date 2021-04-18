Special Weather Statement issued April 18 at 4:21AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Special Weather Statement issued April 18 at 4:21AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNNew
Temperatures will rise into the 60s and humidity values will drop
into the 20 to 25 percent range today. West winds will increase
to around 15 mph and result in near critical fire weather
conditions from late morning to mid afternoon. Fires will spread
easily in these conditions. It is best to refrain from burning
today.
A cold front will pass through late afternoon and result in
dropping temperatures and increasing humidity. Some showers are
also possible through the evening.