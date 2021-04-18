Search for 9 missing from capsized boat in Gulf on 6th day

PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — The search for nine crew members missing from a capsized lift boat in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana is continuing for a sixth day. Officials have released little information about their search in the murky seas surrounding the capsized Seacor Power lift boat some 8 miles off the coast since announcing divers found two bodies inside the ship Friday night. Six people were rescued alive after the boat capsized Tuesday in a storm. Four bodies have been found — one Wednesday, one Thursday and two on Friday. Families of the missing crew members haven’t given up that maybe they found an air pocket or are still alive.