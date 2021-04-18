Russia expels Czech diplomats, says Prague took hostile step

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country within a day in response to Prague’s expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats. The Czech government has alleged the Russian Embassy staffers were spies for a military intelligence agency that was involved in a fatal ammunition depot explosion in 2014. The Czech ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and told the 20 diplomats must leave by the close of Monday. Meanwhile, Czech police are trying to determine if two Russians charged in absentia with trying to poison a former Russian spy in England in 2018 were involved in the 2014 depot explosion in the Czech Republic.