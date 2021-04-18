Road closure to begin Monday in Lake Hallie

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - If you live or work in the Lake Hallie area, you may have to take a few detours soon.

The intersection of Route 124 and 40th Avenue in will soon be partially closed, and will require a detour for traffic west of Route 124, as the village reconstructs a part of the intersection to provide a right turn lane from eastbound 40th Avenue to southbound Route 124.

The closure begins Monday, April 19 at 6:30 a.m. At that time, the west side of the intersection will be closed and a detour route will be posted.

During this construction, through-traffic will continue normally on Route 124 as well as 40th Avenue east of Route 124. Traffic will not be able to access 40th Avenue to the west.

The intersection is expected to re-open at the end of April, but village officials said weather could delay the project.