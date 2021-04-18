Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say they have apprehended a person in connection with a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday that left three men dead and three men injured.



Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. David Wright says the suspect is facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide. Wright says additional criminal charges likely after further investigation.



Authorities said earlier a suspect was asked to leave the Somers House Tavern in Kenosha County but returned and opened fire. Kenosha is about 30 miles south of Milwaukee, not far from the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

