Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and two were seriously wounded in a shooting at a tavern in southeastern Wisconsin.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says the suspect is still at large but he doesn’t believe the public is in danger because the shooter appeared to have targeted specific victims in the bar.

The shooting happened early Sunday at the Somers House Tavern in Kenosha County. Officials have not released the identities of the people who died. The two people who were wounded were taken to area hospitals.

Kenosha is about 30 miles south of Milwaukee, not far from the Wisconsin-Illinois border.