Mother: Girl, boyfriend fought before Tenn. school shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman says she called police about a physical fight involving her daughter and the girl’s boyfriend before he was fatally shot by officers in a high school bathroom. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Regina Perkins says she called police Monday on Anthony Thompson Jr. after the girl reported the scuffle. Police say Thompson had a gun inside Austin-East Magnet High School in east Knoxville later that day. He was shot in a bathroom confrontation with officers. Perkins says Thompson and her daughter had dated for nine months. The girl called Perkins from school earlier Monday, saying she was upset and wanted to leave early.