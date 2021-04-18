Minnesota 4th in rate of COVID-19 cases in last 2 weeks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials are reporting 1,847 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus. The update lifted the total number of positive virus tests to 556,381. The COVID Tracking Project confirms that there were nearly 504 new cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota over the past two weeks, which ranks fourth in the country for new cases per capita. One in every 394 people in the state tested positive in the past week. Minnesota has recorded 7,020 fatalities since the start of the pandemic. The death count is the 25th highest in the country overall and the 37th highest per capita.