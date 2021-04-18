Leonard returns, Clippers rout Timberwolves 124-105

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George led five starters in double figures with 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-105 for their eighth win in nine games. Kawhi Leonard had 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in his return from a four-game absence because of a sore right foot. Fans attending a Clippers game for the first time this season saw the home team hit a season-high 21 3-pointers. Anthony Edwards led the Wolves with 23 points in their sixth straight road loss. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 16 points and went over 9,000 points in his career.