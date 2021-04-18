Key moments at Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death

Several moments stood out at Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, including testimony from bystanders who said they felt guilty for not being able to help George Floyd who was pinned under the officer’s knee. Darnella Frazier shot the harrowing video of the arrest that set off nationwide protests. The teenager said she “stayed up, apologizing and apologizing” to Floyd for not doing more. There were other memorable moments: A lung specialist pinpointed what he said was the moment Floyd died. The medical examiner who ruled Floyd’s death a homicide disagreed with other witnesses about how he died. And Chauvin’s attorney suggested Floyd said he “ate too many drugs.” Chauvin is on trial for murder and manslaughter.