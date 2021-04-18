Japanese leader asks Pfizer for additional vaccine supply

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s prime minister has asked U.S. drug maker Pfizer for additional supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine. Yoshihide Suga is looking to speed up his country’s inoculation drive, which lags behind many other countries. After holding talks with President Joe Biden at the White House, Suga wrapped up his Washington visit on Saturday with a phone call to Pfizer’s CEO. A Japanese Cabinet minister tasked with vaccinations said Sunday that the two sides have practically reached an agreement over the vaccines. Suga asked for additional supplies that would cover all eligible recipients by September. So far, less than 1% of Japan’s population have gotten the vaccine.