Iran sees highest daily death toll in months as virus surges

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s daily coronavirus death toll has climbed over 400 for the first time in months, as the country, which has long had the region’s largest outbreak, battles a post-holiday infection surge. Iranian health authorities recorded 405 fatalities from the virus Sunday, pushing the total death toll to 66,732. Officials increasingly have warned about the impact of trends seen nationwide during the Persian New Year, or Nowruz. The two-week holiday last month brought increased travel, relaxed restrictions and large family gatherings without precautions. Hospitals are rapidly filling across the country, particularly in the capital.