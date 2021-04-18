Hundreds rally for LGBTQ community, against Appleton man’s sign with homophobic slur

APPLETON (WKOW) -- People in the Appleton area rallied Saturday after a man put up a digital sign that included a homophobic slur.

Appleton's mayor and the city's police department put up another digital sign nearby, encouraging respect for all people in the community.

The man who put up the sign was also at the rally. He tried to apologize and defend himself.

“I’m here to support everyone cause I love everyone, I have no hate in my body at all, I’m not racist or sexist, I’m very outspoken and I say dumb things sometimes trying to make political points,” Jamie Boyce told WBAY-TV.

Boyce said he was quoting a Saturday Night Live skit about former Wisconsin Senator Joe McCarthy, referencing a stance against communism.

"Well I had intended to change it, I stepped in it when I used a very offensive word and I apologized for that," he said. "What I meant was about government, it wasn't, it was about communism, and about government doing silly things and I didn't realize that it would be taken this way."

Some at the protest were unconvinced by his explanation.

“Why would he show up?" said protester Abby Ringel. "He verbally attacked an entire group of people and then comes out here and thinks he can make nice?"

The controversial sign is on private property, and city leaders say it's protected by the First Amendment.

WBAY-TV reports that in the middle of the protest, Boyce changed the sign to a rainbow with a welcome message.