Cape Town fire burns university library, students evacuated

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A wildfire raging on the slopes of Cape Town’s Table Mountain has spread to the University of Cape Town and burned the campus library and forced the evacuation of students. Orange flames lit up the windows of the library on Sunday while firefighters sprayed jets of water to try to douse the blaze. Other campus buildings also caught fire, and a historic windmill nearby burned. Wind spread flames across dry brush and part of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant just off-campus caught fire. A spokesperson for the city’s disaster risk management center said in a statement that residents have been cautioned to be on alert.