UWEC’s Wallace sets D-III heptathlon record, other track & field records broken

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- History was made on the track and field Saturday! Several Blugolds athletes posted record-breaking performances at the UW-La Crosse Ashton May-Phil Esten Meet at UW- La Crosse.

Bailey Waldhauser broke a school record in high jump at 1.74 meters, tying the mark for first in the nation this season. Kady Kochendorfer also posted the second highest mark in the nation at triple jump this season.

Not only did Megan Wallace set a school record in the heptathlon, she also set a division III all-time national record with her score of 5471.

On the men's side, Marcus Weaver, Jordan Lacey and Mitch Stegeman all posted top five performances on the year in decathlon. Weaver's score of 7273 tops the nation this year.

Despite the records, the Blugolds fell to UW-La Crosse in the meet, finishing second in both the men's and women's meets.

You can view the full meet results for the men here, and the women here.