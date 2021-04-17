2 Twins-Angels games postponed by Minnesota’s COVID-19 woes

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Twins’ games against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday and Sunday have been postponed due to Minnesota’s COVID-19 problems. Major League Baseball didn’t immediately announce when the games will be made up. Kyle Garlick, another unnamed Twins player and a team staff member tested positive in the two days before the postponements, manager Rocco Baldelli said. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons already hadn’t made the trip to Anaheim after testing positive early in the week, and he hadn’t been around the team since Tuesday.