Tunisia divers find another body from migrant boat; 22 dead

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Navy divers have recovered another body from a migrant boat that floundered and sunk off the coast of eastern Tunisia in the Mediterranean Sea. That discovery Saturday brings to 22 the number of known dead, including nine women and a baby. An estimated 40 people were aboard the boat that left Sfax on Thursday. The search for the missing continues, according to a spokesman for the port city’s National Guard. Also sought is a Tunisian said to have been the main smuggler and two others from sub-Saharan Africa. The local spokesman said a Tunisian middleman has been arrested in the case.