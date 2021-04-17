Shoemaker expected to start for Twins at Angels

Minnesota Twins (6-8) vs. Los Angeles Angels (8-5)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Matt Shoemaker (1-0, 4.09 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Quintana (0-1, 16.20 ERA, 3.40 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -103, Twins -112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins visit the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

The Angels finished 16-15 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 97 total doubles last season.

The Twins went 12-17 on the road in 2020. Minnesota averaged 7.8 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 91 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Los Angeles leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Juan Lagares: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (left groin), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (thumb).

Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Brent Rooker: (neck), Byron Buxton: (hamstring), Andrelton Simmons: (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.