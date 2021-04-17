Skip to Content

Saturday’s local sports scores 4/17

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Here are your local sports scores for Saturday, April 17

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

  • Eau Claire Memorial 12, DeForest 35

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Old Abe Invitational, South Middle School, girls meet:

  • 1. Eau Claire Memorial, 20
  • 2. La Crosse Central, 74
  • 3. La Crosse Logan, 75
  • 4. Eau Claire North, 75

Old Abe Invitational boys meet:

  • 1. Eau Claire Memorial, 20
  • 2. La Crosse Logan, 40
  • 3. Eau Claire North, 71

WIAC BASEBALL

  • Game 1: UW-Eau Claire 3, Finlandia (Mich.) 0
  • Game 2: UW-Eau Claire 5, Finlandia (Mich.) 3
  • Game 1: UW-Stout 7, UW-Oshkosh 4
  • Game 2: UW-Stout 9, UW-Oshkosh 12

WIAC SOFTBALL

  • Game 1: UW-Eau Claire 6, UW-Oshkosh 2
  • Game 2: UW-Eau Claire 9, UW-Oshkosh 11
  • Game 1: UW-Stout 0, UW-Whitewater 9 (6 innings)
  • Game 2: UW-Stout 4, UW-Whitewater 5

WIAC MEN'S TENNIS

  • UW-Eau Claire 4, UW-Whitewater 5

WIAC WOMEN'S TENNIS

  • UW-Stout 1, UW-Stevens Point 8

NAHL HOCKEY

  • Chippewa Steel 2, Janesville Jets 3

