Saturday's local sports scores 4/17
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Here are your local sports scores for Saturday, April 17
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
- Eau Claire Memorial 12, DeForest 35
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Old Abe Invitational, South Middle School, girls meet:
- 1. Eau Claire Memorial, 20
- 2. La Crosse Central, 74
- 3. La Crosse Logan, 75
- 4. Eau Claire North, 75
Old Abe Invitational boys meet:
- 1. Eau Claire Memorial, 20
- 2. La Crosse Logan, 40
- 3. Eau Claire North, 71
WIAC BASEBALL
- Game 1: UW-Eau Claire 3, Finlandia (Mich.) 0
- Game 2: UW-Eau Claire 5, Finlandia (Mich.) 3
- Game 1: UW-Stout 7, UW-Oshkosh 4
- Game 2: UW-Stout 9, UW-Oshkosh 12
WIAC SOFTBALL
- Game 1: UW-Eau Claire 6, UW-Oshkosh 2
- Game 2: UW-Eau Claire 9, UW-Oshkosh 11
- Game 1: UW-Stout 0, UW-Whitewater 9 (6 innings)
- Game 2: UW-Stout 4, UW-Whitewater 5
WIAC MEN'S TENNIS
- UW-Eau Claire 4, UW-Whitewater 5
WIAC WOMEN'S TENNIS
- UW-Stout 1, UW-Stevens Point 8
NAHL HOCKEY
- Chippewa Steel 2, Janesville Jets 3