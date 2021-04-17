Pressure mounts for Merkel’s bloc to end its power struggle

BERLIN (AP) — Pressure is mounting on the two contenders hoping to lead German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc into September’s national election to end their power struggle and agree which of them will run to succeed her. Armin Laschet, the leader of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, and Markus Soeder, the head of its smaller Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, have both declared their interest in running for chancellor. Germany’s parliamentary election on Sept. 26 will determine who succeeds Merkel, who isn’t seeking a fifth term after nearly 16 years in power. Soeder has much better poll ratings, but Laschet is the recently elected leader of by far the bigger party.