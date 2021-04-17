Riot declared after windows smashed in Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot on Friday night after authorities said protesters smashed windows and burglarized businesses. Demonstrations had gathered in a park earlier in the day after police fatally shot a man while responding to reports of a person with a gun. Deputy Portland Police Chief Chris Davis earlier Friday said that police shot and killed a white man in his 30s. The man killed was not identified, but a witness said he appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis. Authorities say the investigation into the shooting was hampered by a crowd that gathered at the scene and pulled down police tape designed to keep people away.