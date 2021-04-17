New restrictions ire many in Canada’s most populous province

TORONTO (AP) — New pandemic restrictions imposed by Canada’s most populous province have immediately run into opposition. Police department are insisting they won’t use new powers to randomly stop motorists. And health experts complained Saturday the rules focus on outdoor activities rather than more dangerous indoor settings. The new rules limit outdoor gatherings to those in the same household and close playgrounds and golf courses. The decisions sparked widespread criticism in a province already on lockdown. Restaurants and gyms are closed as is in-class schooling. Most nonessential workers are working from home.