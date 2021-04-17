Mostly nice Sunday before dreary weather returns

We saw some sunshine for the second day in a row Saturday. It was a beautiful day to get outside or open up the windows and get some fresh air with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Clouds have increased Saturday evening, but a mostly clear sky will develop overnight as temperatures dip into the mid 30s. The good news is we stay dry through tonight and for much of Sunday, with one more shot to hit 60.

Sunday starts mostly sunny, but clouds increase through the day and into the afternoon ahead of a cold front that will bring us showers and colder temperatures. Rain chances hold off until late afternoon for far-western Wisconsin, and Sunday evening for the rest of us as the front approaches.

Showers will be likely Sunday evening and early in the overnight. Chances diminish as Sunday night progresses, but there still could be a few light lingering showers. As temperatures drop, we could see a few brief snow showers into Monday morning.



Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be in the low 60s ahead of the cold front, but after one more day of 60s, Monday will be cool and dreary. Cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions return, and temperatures will only be in the 40s.



Temperatures stay cool through Wednesday before warmer weather and sunshine returns for Thursday.