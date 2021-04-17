Mendota Heights woman dies in 4-car pile-up

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Mendota Heights woman is dead after a four-car pile-up in Minneapolis. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Saturday that 23-year-old Alice Jane Tibbets was traveling east on Minnesota State Highway 62 on Thursday morning in a Honda Civic when she rear-ended a Chevy Equinox. As the Equinox was pulling over the Civic was hit by a truck. Another car hit the Equinox as it tried to get out of the truck’s path. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tibbets died at the scene. The driver of the Equinox and the car it hit weren’t hurt. The driver of the truck, 29-year0old Darrin Gregory, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.