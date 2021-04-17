Man killed after running onto downtown St. Paul freeway

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating why man ran onto a downtown St. Paul freeway before he was killed. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Friday that Nicholas Dean Hunt was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35-E on Thursday evening. He left his vehicle, ran down an embankment and into the left lane of Interstate 94 westbound, where he was hit by a car. The 20-year-old driver and passenger in that vehicle weren’t hurt.