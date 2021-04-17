Gov. Kemp faces next test from Trump loyalists in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and former President Donald Trump are facing key tests Saturday in Georgia, with many local Republican committees meeting to consider proposals for censuring Kemp for not reversing Trump’s loss in the November election. The county conventions are being held one day after Kemp drew his first 2022 primary challenger after weathering Trump’s ire for months. Kemp remains a heavy favorite to win his party’s nomination for a second term. But his allies are still trying to beat back the censure push, because the Republican governor can’t afford an internal party rift in such a closely divided battleground.