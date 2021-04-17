From Russia to Britain, Philip’s royal ties spanned Europe

TATOI, Greece (AP) — Prince Philip’s life spanned a century of European history. His family ties were just as broad. The president of the Tatoi Royal Estate Friends Association said that “if Queen Victoria is considered the grandmother of Europe, Prince Philip is the uncle of Europe,” It is in that densely wooded estate at the foot of a mountain north of Athens that Philip’s father, Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, lies buried. The Tatoi estate housed the royal summer residence and cemetery, dotted with the tombs of Philip’s relatives. They include kings and queens of Greece, princes and princesses of Denmark, grand duchesses of Russia and even a distant relative of Napoleon Bonaparte.