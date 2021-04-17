EXPLAINER: What Chicago boy’s death says about foot pursuits

CHICAGO (AP) — A grim video of a Chicago police officer fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy puts a spotlight on the policies that govern foot chases. The video shows a 19-second chase that ended with the officer firing one bullet into the chest of Adam Toledo. It demonstrates the dangers of such pursuits and raises questions of what, if anything, can be done to prevent such deadly encounters. The Chicago Police Department does not have a formal foot pursuit policy but says it is drafting one. Mayor Lori Lightfoot demand a policy that would protect officers, suspects and bystanders.