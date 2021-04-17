Defense expert in Derek Chauvin trial faces Maryland lawsuit

BALTIMORE (AP) — The former chief medical examiner for Maryland who testified on behalf of the officer accused of killing George Floyd is a defendant in a federal lawsuit over the death of a man who died under circumstances similar to Floyd. Dr. David Fowler recently served as a key defense witness for Officer Derek Chauvin. Fowler testified that he would have ruled Floyd’s cause of death as “undetermined.” A lawsuit in Maryland over the 2018 death of 19-year-old Anton Black alleges Fowler ignored evidence that police caused Black’s death by pressing their weight on him for several minutes. The Maryland Attorney General’s Office filed a motion earlier this month seeking to have the lawsuit against Fowler dismissed.