Clammers digging through pandemic, but shellfish are fewer

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — More New Englanders have dug in the tidal mudflats during the last year, but they’re finding fewer clams. The coronavirus pandemic has inspired more people in the Northeastern states to dig for the soft-shell clams, often called “steamers.” They have been used to make chowder and fried clams for generations. But in the largest clam producing state of Maine, fishermen produced their lowest haul in more than 90 years at a little more than 1.3 million pounds. Clammers are contending with warming oceans and clam-eating predators.