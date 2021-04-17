Cars, coffee and a 1929 Ford Model A

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For the past few years, some Chippewa Valley residents have been spending summer weekends joining together to talk about a shared passion: cars.

"We have everything from brand new Corvettes to old Cadillacs and everything in between," said event organizer, Mike Lavenick. "Most of the people here are proud of their car in one way or another."

One of those cars belongs to Nancy Walker, who arrived at Saturday's event in her 1929 Ford Model A.

"I'm so happy that they had a car show today so I could show it off a bit," she said.

Walker said the car belonged to her great uncle before being passed down to her mother, and eventually found itself in Walker's garage after her mother died in 1976.

"Even when I was growing up as a kid it was in our yard," she said. "I learned to shift in it, take it down the road. It didn't always look this good, my great uncle did a paint job on it every year, he would take a brush and paint it, so when we took off the paint there were layers and layers and layers of paint."

A few years ago, Walker said she brought the car up to her hometown of Ashland to drive it around familiar roads with her brothers. She said doing just that, driving people around, is her favorite thing to do with the Ford.

"I took a lady for a ride yesterday, one of my neighbors, and when I got finished she said, "well today's my birthday, I turned 86," and she says this is a nice birthday present to go for a ride in it, and I didn't even know it was her birthday. I just go around the neighborhood and anyone that wants a ride, we ride," Walker said.

Cars and Coffee is a weekly casual meet-up every Saturday morning throughout the summer. Lavenick said any car owner is welcome, no matter the vehicle.