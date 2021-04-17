Balanced attack leads Wild over Sharks 5-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2. Joel Eriksson Ek, Zach Parise, Kirill Kaprizov and Nico Sturm also scored on a night when 12 different Wild players had at least one point. Kaapo Kahkonen made 26 saves as Minnesota won its third straight and improved to 17-4-0 at home this season. Brent Burns and Joel Kellman scored for San Jose. Sharks forward Patrick Marleau tied Gordie Howe’s NHL record by playing in his 1,767th game. He is set to break the mark on Monday in Las Vegas.