After outcry, Biden plans to lift refugee cap in May

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to lift his predecessor’s historically low cap on refugees by next month. The change in direction comes after Biden initially moved only to expand the eligibility criteria for resettlements, which drew swift criticism from the president’s allies. The previous president, Donald Trump, had set a limit of 15,000 refugees for the year. Since the fiscal year began last Oct. 1, just over 2,000 refugees have been resettled in the U.S. Neither Biden nor White House officials have said yet where the new limit will be set.