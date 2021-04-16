You Ask, We Answer: What do you do if you hit a deer with your vehicle?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In this edition of "You Ask, We Answer," several of you wondered, 'what should I do if I hit a deer with my vehicle and when will it be retrieved from the roadway?'

On Friday, News 18 drove along I-94 between Highway 37 and Highway 93, and just within that three-mile stretch, we saw four dead deer in the median of the highway.

If you hit a deer with your vehicle, Sergeant Dean Haigh with the Wisconsin State Patrol said it is a reportable accident and you should call law enforcement.

If it's in the lane of traffic and you're able to safely move it out of the way, then you can do so, but if it's not safe due to it being on the interstate or there's heavy traffic, Haigh said call law enforcement and they'll do their best to get there as quickly as possible to make the scene safe again and to remove it.

But who's job is it to remove a dead deer on the side of the road? Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and State Patrol say it varies.

"It really depends on what type of road it is and it even depends on which county it is," Haigh said. "Because in some counties, the highway departments will remove the deer on state highways and county highways. Some contract with individual contractors to do it instead of doing it themselves."

In Eau Claire, you can contact the Community Services Department at (715) 839-4963 and they will retrieve the dead deer if it's on a city boulevard.

If a deer dies in your yard, city officials ask that you place it on a plastic tarp and drag it to the boulevard for pickup. The city will not go on your property to retrieve a deer.

Sgt. Haigh said it usually takes days for a deer to be retrieved, but it can takes weeks if it's not reported sooner.

The DNR said reporting dead or sick deer is the most efficient way to monitor disease and remove disease agents.

If you have a question you'd like answered, send us your question under the You Ask, We Answer tab on our website, shoot us an email at news@wqow.com or message us on Facebook.