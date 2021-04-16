You Ask, We Answer: Is Eau Claire getting a Wahlburgers?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Recently, a viewer asked if the Hy-Vee being built in Eau Claire will include a Wahlburgers restaurant.

The answer is yes, according to Tyler Power, director of government relations at Hy-Vee.



At Tuesday's Eau Claire City Council meeting there was a lot of discussion on whether to grant the store a combination class B liquor license that would let them serve beer, wine and hard liquor on site. During that conversation, Power told city council members they plan to serve these beverages at an onsite pub, and Wahlburgers restaurant. Wahlburgers operates in other Hy-Vees around the country.

Power told the city council members that the liquor license was needed to sell some of Wahlburgers' menu items.

"In a Wahlburgers there are specialty drinks and specialty cocktails that come with that brand that we would not be able to serve," Power said.

The city council did go on to pass the resolution granting Hy-Vee the liquor license in a narrow 6 - 4 vote.