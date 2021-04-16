Wisconsin man gets 40 years for killing outside bar

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who killed a bar patron after robbing the place has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Thirty-eight-year-old Casey Cameron pleaded no contest to felony murder-armed robbery and six counts of reckless endangerment in the October 2019 robbery of a Neenah bar and killing of Kevin “Hollywood” Hein. In exchange for his plea, which wasn’t an admission of guilt but was treated as such for sentencing purposes, prosecutors reduced the original first-degree intentional homicide charge Cameron faced. Before he was sentenced Friday in Winnebago County Circuit Court, Cameron apologized to Hein’s family. However, Hein’s sister said the fact that Cameron attended her brother’s funeral shows he doesn’t deserve sympathy.