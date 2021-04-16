What to expect from Stormtracker 18 during severe weather

A watch means that conditions are favorable for severe weather to develop in the near future, but the threat isn't necessarily imminent. For severe weather, the three types of watches are tornado watch, severe thunderstorm watch, and flash flood watch.

When a watch is issued, it's time to get prepared. Stormtracker 18 will post a web story and talk about the watch in newscasts, but will not break into programming for a watch. This is the time for those who are not near a safety shelter to go to a place with one, whether that's a house of a friend or family member or to another public indoor structure.

Once a warning is issued, it is time to take action. For severe warnings, specifically tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings, and flash flood warnings, it means that severe weather is occurring or is about to form. A strong thunderstorm, tornado, or flash flood might be observed by law enforcement or other certified storm spotter, or a warning can be issued if a storm detected by radar could be producing that type of severe weather.

Stormtracker 18 will break into coverage for all three of these severe warnings within a couple minutes of issuance.

Depending on the warning type and expected intensity, the weather team may only be on for a couple of minutes before going back to regular programming (with updates every 15 to 20 minutes) or by staying on continuously.

Our WQOW Stormtracker 18 Weather Facebook page is connected to our weather graphics computer which will automatically post graphics showing what type of warning has been issued and where the warning is for. If you see these automatic posts, make sure to check the issued time to make sure it's current.

If it is, go to News 18 on channel 18.1 over-the-air, channel 18 on Dish and DirecTV, or channel 9 on Spectrum.

There are a few upgrades available to warnings, but this starts to get complicated and if they exist, our weather team will be sure to pass on the extra threats in their severe coverage. The highest of these alerts is a Tornado Emergency, which means a confirmed large and damaging tornado is heading towards a larger population. This is something that may never get issued for even the city of Eau Claire due to how far weather radars are from us, but if you're ever in one, be sure to take shelter immediately as this is an even more dangerous situation than a tornado warning.

Of course, you can also get updates on our free WQOW Weather App for Apple and Android, on wqow.com/weather, and our other social media pages. We will stream our extended severe warning coverage on all platforms available, but the fastest and most reliable signal is still the television broadcast, as other forms of web streaming and Facebook Live can begin to lag and fall a few minutes behind live coverage.