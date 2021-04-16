UK military prepares for big role in Prince Philip’s funeral

LONDON (AP) — Soldiers, sailors and air force personnel are making final preparations for Prince Philip’s funeral. Plans call for a martial but personal service to mark the passing of a royal patriarch who was also one of a dwindling number of World War II veterans. More than 700 military personnel are set to take part in Saturday’s funeral ceremony at Windsor Castle, including Royal Marine buglers and an honor guard drawn from across the armed forces. Coronavirus restrictions mean that instead of 800 mourners, there will be only 30 allowed inside St. George’s Chapel, including the widowed Queen Elizabeth II and her four children. Philip was closely involved in planning his funeral. He died last week.