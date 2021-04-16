Towns scores 24, helps Timberwolves beat Heat 119-111

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-111 win against the Miami Heat. Ricky Rubio added 17 points and Naz Reid scored 16 off the bench for Minnesota. Towns keyed a 22-6 run midway through the fourth quarter as the Timberwolves pulled away. Jimmy Butler had 30 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists but Miami lost its third straight game. Trevor Ariza scored a season-high 21 points for the Heat, who started the seventh in the East and a half-game ahead of Charlotte.