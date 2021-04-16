Stephanie Hauser named next executive director of WIAA

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - Stephanie Hauser will be the next executive director of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, the Board of Control announced Friday.

Hauser will take over for Dave Anderson, who is retiring on July 31. Hauser has served as an assistant director with the association since joining the staff in 2015.

"I am grateful and so proud to have been offered the opportunity to serve our diverse membership and to move education-based athletics forward," Hauser said in a release. "Our member schools are facing challenging times, and I look forward to supporting and involving them in process as we embrace this new chapter together."

Hauser will be come the first female to serve as executive director in the 125-year history of the WIAA.